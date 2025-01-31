Swissport's Ashley Noble and his Inspiring Journey in Ground Handling

In its first edition of Meet the Faces Behind Swissport, the company shines a spotlight on Ashley Noble, a team leader setting the standard in ground handling operations.

Swissport says Ashley’s career is not only a testament to his dedication and passion for aviation but also a story of resilience and determination in overcoming extraordinary challenges.

Ashley’s journey with Swissport began in 2021 at East Midlands Airport in the UK, where he started as a Ramp Agent. With a lifelong passion for aviation and a commitment to excellence, Ashley quickly advanced in his career, becoming a Team Leader and On-the-Job Coach (OJC).

However, his path has not been without challenges. At the age of 24, Ashley was diagnosed with aggressive bone tumors in his left hip, pelvis, and sacrum. The life-changing surgery to remove these areas brought significant physical and emotional hurdles. Reflecting on this period, Ashley shared, “I used to keep my disability hidden because I wanted to fit in, but opening up about it gave me more confidence and helped me reach my full potential.”

A Passionate Advocate for Inclusion

In addition to his day-to-day role, Ashley is a Swissport Champion of Change, actively contributing to initiatives that drive positive transformation across our UK operations. He is also a dedicated member of ERG Ability, our Employee Resource Group advocating for inclusivity and supporting employees with disabilities or caregiving responsibilities. “Inclusion and diversity mean using unique experiences, perspectives, and ideas to create opportunities for everyone,” Ashley explains.

This commitment to inclusion aligns with our broader goals. In 2024, Swissport joined The Valuable 500, a global movement of organizations dedicated to making disability inclusion a priority at the senior leadership level, further reinforcing our pledge to drive meaningful change.

Ashley’s ability to overcome obstacles has shaped his approach to leadership and problem-solving. By understanding his team members’ strengths and boundaries, he creates an environment where everyone can thrive. “It all comes back to communication,” he notes. “If we adapt and understand different abilities, we can achieve anything as individuals, as a team, and as a company.”

Balancing Professional and Personal Life

Beyond his professional achievements, Ashley emphasizes the importance of balancing work with personal responsibilities. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking and spending time with his two children and family, which helps him recharge for the challenges of his role.

For others navigating similar challenges, Ashley offers this advice: “Know your limits, be open and honest about your disability if you feel comfortable, and remember that speaking up can create positivity and motivation. It’s okay to be unique and forge your own path.”

Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

Reaching the milestone of being cancer-free makes his journey even more extraordinary. He continues to inspire those around him by showcasing the power of determination and the importance of diverse perspectives in driving progress within the aviation industry.