Korean Air Cargo and Vienna Airport Extend Cooperation in Cargo Handling

Korean Air Cargo has extended its contract with Vienna Airport for four more years, now ending in 2028.

Korean Air Cargo continues to rely on the proven cargo handling quality of Vienna Airport, according to a release from the airport. A four-year extension of the existing handling contract between the airport and the Korean airline has been signed, continuing its successful partnership, which has been in place since the airline's first flight to Vienna in 2004.



“The successful partnership between Korean Air Cargo and Vienna Airport has been extended for another four years - a strong sign of the trust and cooperation that has connected our companies for 20 years," states Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport. "Together we will continue to develop cargo handling between Seoul and Vienna at the highest level and expand our position as a leading European cargo hub.

"Austria, its neighboring countries and Asia will thus remain closely linked economic zones through international airfreight traffic in the future. We look forward to continuing this success story."



Eum Jaedong, executive vice president and head of cargo division at Korean Air Cargo, adds, “We are delighted to announce our continued partnership with Vienna Airport. Our co-operation has led to successful business results, and we are confident that this contract extension will lead to further growth and development. We look forward to providing our customers with the best possible transport services and further strengthening Vienna Airport's position as a major hub for logistics in Eastern Europe."



Michael Zach, senior vice president Ground Handling & Cargo Operations of Vienna Airport says, “The extension of the Korean Air Cargo contract until 2028 is clear proof of Vienna Airport's strength as an air cargo hub. At the site we offer comprehensive services, modern infrastructure and a dedicated team that ensures maximum efficiency and reliability. Korean Air Cargo is one of the most important cargo airlines at the site and we look forward to further expanding our good collaboration."

The collaboration between Korean Air Cargo and Vienna Airport has been continuously adapted and deepened over the years, most recently as part of an extended cooperation agreement in Seoul-Incheon (ICN) on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the partnership in 2024. This agreement was signed to intensify the cooperation in order to meet the increasing demand for air cargo services between Korea and Vienna as a hub for Central and Eastern Europe.

In addition to the extended handling contract, both sides plan joint marketing initiatives and knowledge transfer in areas such as logistics systems as well as the expansion of optimal services for freight forwarders and customers. The new Memorandum of Understanding with Incheon Airport also strengthens Vienna Airport's position as a leading European cargo hub for the transportation of goods between Asia and Europe and supports the long-term partnership between the two locations.