PrimeFlight Aviation Services Acquires Airworld

PrimeFlight Aviation Services Inc. has acquired the entire shareholding of Airworld Handling Ltd and its network of subsidiaries.

The acquisition of Airworld represents a strategic entry into the European cargo handling market for PrimeFlight. Airworld Handling is a cargo and mail handler with a complementary Border Inspection Post (BIP) business operating at London Heathrow Airport.

“This acquisition expands our footprint at LHR, Europe’s busiest airport, and strengthens our market position in the UK,” Dan Bucaro, president and CEO for PrimeFlight, noted. “As the largest independent cargo handler at LHR, Europe’s largest cargo handling hub, Airworld represents a strategic cargo handling market entry into Europe for PrimeFlight and is aligned with our aim to expand our ground and cargo handling service portfolio globally.”

PrimeFlight provides a full range of aviation services through a network of subsidiaries including ground handling, cargo handling, GSE maintenance, passenger services, deicing, into-plane fueling, aviation fuel storage, hydrant management, and engineering support. Its subsidiaries include Skytanking, PrimeFlight GSE Maintenance, PrimeFlight Cargo, Prime Appearance, Garsite, and others.

“Airworld has a strong history of delivering market-leading service quality at Heathrow,” explained Airworld Managing Director Richard Meakes, who will continue to run the business following the transaction. “I feel confident that under PrimeFlight’s ownership, our team will continue to grow with that same customer-driven focus, leveraging PrimeFlight’s network and expertise to the benefit of our customers.”

Airworld will continue to operate under its current brand during the integration process but will ultimately operate under the PrimeFlight brand.