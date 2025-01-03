Envirotainer Partners with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Envirotainer, a specialist in temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments, has partnered with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP) to support the development and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

SAF, a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuel, plays a crucial role in minimising the carbon footprint of air transport. By investing in SAF through AFKLMP Cargo’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme, Envirotainer aims to help pharmaceutical companies meet their sustainability goals while maintaining the integrity of temperature-sensitive shipments.

“At Envirotainer, we recognise that sustainability is about more than just our direct operations,” said E.B. Butt, head of global key accounts airlines. “Our partnership with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo reflects our dedication to addressing emissions across the entire supply chain. Through investments in SAF, we’re reducing our environmental impact while enabling pharmaceutical businesses to do the same.”

The program aims to spur the development of advanced SAF and reduce aviation’s carbon footprint. SAF is produced from renewable feedstocks, such as waste oils and residues, and can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85% compared to conventional jet fue.

Envirotainer’s efforts in sustainability extend beyond this partnership. The company’s science-based targets are designed to guide its efforts in reducing emissions across its value chain. Collaborative initiatives like this SAF agreement demonstrate the essential role partnerships play in achieving long-term environmental goals.

“We believe that addressing the complexities of sustainability requires collective action,” added Butt. “Working with industry leaders like Air France-KLM allows us to support sustainable solutions that benefit both the cold chain and pharmaceutical industries.”

This partnership builds on Envirotainer’s previous achievements, such as adopting 95% renewable electricity across its operations and maintaining industry-leading standards for cold chain logistics.