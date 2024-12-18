Swissport Reopens Renovated Sky Lounges in Basel

Aspire Executive Lounges, the hospitality division of Swissport International, is celebrating the introduction of the new lounge concept at Basel’s EuroAirport.

The renovation work followed the successful renewal of Swissport's operating license for the only existing lounge at the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse in December 2023. In its proposal, Swissport presented a detailed plan for the comprehensive refurbishment of the lounge, aligning it with its world leading Aspire Executive Lounge product and experience strategy. The upgrades included physical and experiential improvements to enhance guest services to align to Aspire Executive Lounges vision of translating the hotel guest experience into the airport passenger experience.

“We are pleased to launch our new lounge product in Basel,” says David Collyer, Global Head of Aspire Executive Lounges. “Our focus remains on enhancing the overall passenger experience by understanding what matters most to our guests and delivering a thoughtful, high-quality environment that leaves a lasting impression.”

Four New Lounge Segments

The reimagined lounge boasts a distinct design concept and is split into four areas (Café, View, Terrace, and Bar. The newly introduced Sky Lounge Café is open to all passengers, regardless of their ticket type. The entrance fee (breakfast until 10:30 a.m. CHF 19 for adults / CHF 14 for children; from 10:30 a.m. daily menu CHF 27 for adults / CHF 18 for children) includes a drink and snacks in an atmospheric café ambiance, thus ideally complementing the gastronomic offering at the EuroAirport. While the Sky Lounge View provides ample space for guests to relax and enjoy a buffet featuring a variety of hot and cold dishes, along with a well-curated selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Meanwhile, the upper-level Sky Terrace provides an impressive vantage point overlooking airport operations, with access to an outdoor terrace. Finally, the Sky Bar is available for private events and meetings.

A Strong Commitment to Sustainability

Furnished with renewable materials, including sustainably sourced wood, and equipped with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient appliances, the new lounges reflect a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. In sourcing local and seasonal products, Aspire Executive Lounges ensures short delivery routes.

New Look at Zurich Airport

The Aspire Executive Lounges brand is distinguished by its strong focus on guest experience, which is also evident in the Aspire ONE Lounge in the Airside Center at Zurich Airport. After a comprehensive renovation, the lounge reopened its doors on 6 December 2024, with a modern look designed interior that offers travelers a calm and pleasant atmosphere. A high-quality new floor, an innovative lighting concept and a completely redesigned interior ensure that guests can relax at the highest level.

Lounge Hospitality Worldwide

Aspire Executive Lounges is one of the world’s largest brands in the airport hospitality sector with more than six million guests per year who can select from a growing network of almost 100 lounges. Over 20 lounges were added in 2024, and a significant pipeline of additional locations is planned for the next two years. Under a new license recently awarded by the Moroccan airport authority ONDA for the next ten years, Aspire Executive Lounges will operate eleven lounges at the airports of Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Laayoune, Marrakech, Nador, Oujda, Rabat, and Tangier. These lounges are scheduled to open starting from April 2025.