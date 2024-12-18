WFS Opens Fourth Cargo Terminal in Copenhagen for Launch of E-commerce and Freight Forwarder Handling Services in Denmark

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, announced plans to open a fourth warehouse facility at Copenhagen Airport to support the expansion of its specialized e-commerce and freight forwarder handling (EFFH) services in Scandinavia.

WFS has also announced it will take over the existing customer portfolio from Wallenborn Outsourcing in Copenhagen from Wallenborn Transports, one of Europe’s largest air-cargo road feeder services (RFS) operators, on March 1, 2025.

The EFFH services will initially be managed at the Danish airport in a 2,500 sq. m. facility located at Kystvejen 24 and, from next summer, move into the newly-refurbished 4,800 sq. m. warehouse at Kystvejen 28.

The new 4,800 sq. m. facility reinforces WFS’ strong commitment to customers in Copenhagen and its position as the airport’s largest air cargo handling provider. Since opening its first warehouse operation in 2006, WFS has added two further purpose-built facilities as well as a dedicated GDP-certified pharma facility to support the cluster of life science companies in the Greater Copenhagen area. It now provides handling services for over 50 airline customers in Copenhagen.

The launch of EFFH services in Copenhagen will expand WFS’ operations to include value added solutions. More services will be added later.

“We’re excited to announce the sale of Wallenborn Outsourcing, which we founded back in 2016, to WFS. This marks a significant step for our concept and sets the stage for even more growth in the Danish logistics space. WFS shares our vision for developing the Outsourcing concept, and we’re confident that WFS will unlock new opportunities and drive innovation. A huge thank you to our amazing team, loyal customers, and partners for their support over the years. A special thank you to Henrik Melbye for his invaluable support and contributions throughout our journey. We’re excited about the future and the opportunities ahead,” said Peter Nygaard, Wallenborn MD Scandinavia.

“Our large customer base in Copenhagen and the wider freight forwarding community in Denmark present significant opportunities to establish and grow WFS’ E-commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling services. We expect a high level of further interest from other existing and new customers looking to outsource these types of services to an experienced partner with a proven track record of delivering EFFH solutions at major airports,” said Jimi Daniel Hansen, WFS’ interim managing director Denmark and senior vice president operational excellence.

WFS currently offers EFFH services to customers at eight other airport stations in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Liege, London Heathrow, Madrid, Paris CDG, and Stockholm Arlanda.