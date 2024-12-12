ABM Aviation Strengthens Business Leadership for Continued Growth

ABM Aviation, part of facilities solutions provider ABM UK and Ireland, has promoted Ian Mitchell to vice president of operations for aviation and transport, following a significant year for the business.

With decades worth of expertise in the broader transport sector as well as aviation, Mitchell brings demonstrable operational excellence through his work at National Express and managing flagship aviation contracts at Heathrow Airport.

Under the guidance of managing director Jim Niblock, Mitchell will lead a dynamic senior leadership team of operational directors. Michelle Baxter, director for the north; Kate Glassup, director for London Heathrow; and Mick Turpie, director for the south are supported by specialists who advise across contracts; Samantha Saunders is head of assisted services; Jaspreet Rehal is head of security and Wayne Saunders is head of logistics.

Niblock remarked: "Ian's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving our successes this year. His promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to steer our aviation and transport operations to new heights.

“And we’re not stopping there. The team is set to grow further, with additional strategic hires ready to be announced early in 2025. Drawing on centralised support functions and with the full support of over 4,000 highly trained team members, our leadership is well positioned to continue delivering the excellence our customers expect of us, while achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

Under the leadership of Richard Sykes, who joined nearly two years ago, the ABM UK and Ireland business has made significant strides toward becoming the leading facilities solutions provider in the region and beyond. The aviation and transport division is set to play a pivotal role in achieving this vision as the team accelerates toward 2025.

Mitchell's appointment follows a year of significant success for the aviation division of ABM. The company secured a major contract at Heathrow Airport with a significant airline which will be announced shortly; added Bristol Airport to its UK airport portfolio—which now spans 14 airports; and retained 100 percent of its customer relationships throughout the fiscal year.

As part of its 2025 growth strategy, ABM is expanding its aviation division to serve the broader transport sector, leveraging the company's extensive experience with Transport for London and support from Fortune 500 parent company, ABM Industries.

Mitchell: "This is an exciting time for ABM. Our team has delivered exceptional results this year, and I look forward to building on this success as we grow our aviation and transport divisions.

“We are proud of our outstanding retention rate and head into 2025 with Manchester Airport Group, Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport as flagship contracts.”

Key capabilities include passenger with reduced mobility (PRM) services, secure cabin cleaning and bussing with all services dedicated not only to operational excellence and customer satisfaction but the provision of sustainable solutions as well.

The company has over 12,500 employees across the UK and Ireland, with clients including Transport for London, London Heathrow, London Gatwick and multiple shopping centres and commercial buildings.