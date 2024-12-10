Naples Aviation and Avfuel Bring SAF East

Avfuel Corporation, a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, has announced the first delivery of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) out of Port Everglades to Naples Aviation (KAPF).

Naples Aviation accepted Avfuel’s delivery of SAF on Dec. 10, 2024. It marked the fuel supplier’s first network location to commit to consistent SAF inventory out of this new supply point. It proved to be a monumental moment for two industry leaders that continue to position sustainability at the forefront of their operations.

“This is a huge step forward in scaling SAF distribution and adoption within the business aviation sector,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “Avfuel is dedicated to making SAF more accessible throughout the United States, and deliveries like this one help further our commitment to supporting the business aviation industry in growing the use of SAF.”

In addition to offering SAF, Naples Aviation—a prominent leader in sustainability—also recently began offering 94 octane unleaded fuel (UL 94) as an environmentally cleaner alternative to traditional aviation gasoline.

“Providing cleaner, alternative fuels is important to the Naples aviation community, and it’s our responsibility to provide sustainable options to our customers,” said Byron Gray, Naples Aviation senior director of FBO services. “We are excited to be the Avfuel Network’s first SAF supply location in the eastern U.S. and look forward to seeing how this drives the industry overall.”

Naples Aviation’s SAF delivery comes on the heels of a SAF supply agreement between Avfuel and Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation entered into this October. The neat SAF—produced by Diamond Green Diesel LLC, a joint venture between a Valero affiliate and an affiliate of Darling Ingredients Inc. out of Port Arthur, Texas—is made using the HEFA SPK process, meaning it uses lipids—like used cooking oil—to produce the fuel, and can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 80% when compared to conventional jet fuel. With target percentages of 30% neat SAF and 70% conventional jet fuel, this SAF can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 24% when compared to conventional jet fuel.