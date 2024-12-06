Grupo EULEN Inaugurates New Headquarters in Miami

Grupo EULEN, a global leader in facilities management and aviation industries, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new headquarters in Doral, Florida. The official opening event took place on Dec. 4, at 8600 NW 36th St, Suite 210, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the United States.

Strengthening Grupo EULEN’s U.S. Presence

The U.S. represents Grupo EULEN’s second-largest market, and the company is committed to further strengthening and developing its services in the region.

“Miami is the ideal base for our growth strategy in the U.S.,” said Emilio García Perulles, CEO of International of Grupo EULEN. “The city’s dynamic business environment and strategic location make it the perfect hub for both our aviation and facilities services as we continue to grow, invest, and create jobs.”

With more than 3,300 employees in the U.S. and the successful integration of USSI, a company acquired a few years ago, EULEN is well-positioned for further expansion. This new Miami office marks a continued commitment to solidify its position as a trusted provider in aviation services and grow its presence in facilities management across the country.

A Commitment to Growth in Aviation and Facilities Services

Grupo EULEN brings more than 60 years of experience in delivering high-quality services across sectors including cleaning, security, maintenance, and specialized services for airports. As part of its strategy to expand across the U.S., the Miami headquarters will serve as a central hub for these growing operations. The company is focused on driving innovation, optimizing service delivery, and meeting the evolving needs of its clients in both aviation and facilities management.

“We have successfully integrated USSI and are now primed to grow both our aviation and facility services business further,” García Perulles continued. “This new office is not just about space – it reflects our long-term vision for the future: a future built on sustainable growth, technological innovation, and a continued commitment to excellence in serving our clients.”

A Modern Office Designed for Growth and Employee Well-Being

The move to a larger and more modern office space in Miami is a key element of Grupo EULEN’s expansion plans. The new office, designed with an open, bright, and contemporary layout, aligns with the company’s renewed image and global corporate brand. Located in a prime area with easy access to restaurants and amenities, the office is an ideal setting for both business and employee well-being.

“This office move is an important part of our strategy to expand further in aviation and facilities services across more states in the U.S.,” said García Perulles. “We are also committed to providing a dynamic, comfortable environment where our employees can thrive and feel well supported in their work.”

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future in the U.S.

As Grupo EULEN continues to grow, its new Miami headquarters will serve as a pivotal part of the company’s expansion strategy in the U.S., considering the company has already a strong presence in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington DC.

“We are dedicated to investing, growing, and contributing to job creation here in the U.S.,” said García Perulles. “With over 3,300 employees already in place, and plans for further expansion, we’re excited for the future. Our commitment to excellence in both aviation and facilities services, alongside our focus on innovation and employee satisfaction, ensures that Grupo EULEN will continue to thrive in the U.S. market.”