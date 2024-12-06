Aviator Expands Partnership with Jettime at Copenhagen and Stockholm Airports

Aviator Airport Alliance, a full-range provider of aviation services at 15 airports across the Nordics and a member of Avia Solutions Group, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Jettime, a Danish airline operating charter flights and ACMI services. Under this agreement, Aviator will provide ground handling services for Jettime at Copenhagen Airport (CPH) and Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN)for the next three years.

The new contracts extend Aviator's collaboration with Jettime, which already includes services at Göteborg Landvetter (GOT) and Malmö (MMX) airports, as well as deicing services at Copenhagen Airport.

“We are proud to expand our collaboration and support Jettime’s operations across more key Nordic airports,” Casper Olhoff Dons, chief commercial officer at Aviator, said. “This is the result of the trust established from our work with the airline at GOT and MMX stations and we are excited to build on that partnership.”

Aviator will handle approximately 1,100 departures annually from Copenhagen Airport and 190 departures from Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Jettime’s operations will feature Boeing 737 aircraft flying to various charter destinations.

“Jettime relies on Aviator’s services at CPH and ARN airports. We are confident that this extended partnership will ensure smooth and efficient operations for our departures and arrivals – and will ensure good service and on time performance for our guests travelling with us,” says Anders Fred, CEO of Jettime.