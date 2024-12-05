Animal Transportation Association Conference 2025 to be Held in Doha

The Animal Transportation Association (ATA) is pleased to announce that its annual conference will be held in Doha, Qatar, from Feb. 16-19, 2025. This prestigious event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements and best practices in the field of animal transport.

Qatar Airways Cargo, a leading air cargo carrier, has been named the host airline for the conference. Known for its commitment to animal transport welfare, excellence and innovation, Qatar Airways Cargo will play a pivotal role in facilitating the event and ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

The ATA Conference 2025 will feature a comprehensive program, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops. Topics will cover a wide range of issues, from animal welfare and regulatory compliance to technological innovations and sustainability in animal transport.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers and participate in exclusive tours and social events showcasing the rich culture and hospitality of Qatar.

“The globalization of markets has significantly increased the demand for animal transportation services. The ATA Conference 2025 allows members from across the globe to come together to be educated on the complex issues our industry faces,” said Sean Harding, ATA president.

“We are thrilled to host the ATA Conference 2025 in Doha,” said Mark Drusch, chief officer cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo. “This event underscores our dedication to advancing the standards of animal transport and providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration within the industry.”