dnata Logistics to Expand UAE Footprint with New Facility in Dubai South

dnata Logistics, dnata’s leading global freight forwarder and logistics services provider, has broken ground on a new, 57,000 sq. m. warehouse in Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate. Strategically located near Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), dnata Logistics’ expansion will significantly contribute to the growth and success of the emirate as a key international logistics hub.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Steve Allen, CEO of dnata, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The facility, which represents an investment of AED 100 million (USD $27 million), will provide a major boost to the company’s operational capabilities amid rising demand for cargo and logistics services in the region. Capable of processing 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually, it will increase dnata Logistics’ storage capacity by 50% and create over 50 new, direct jobs with the company.

The facility will be equipped with the latest technologies, including automated systems for cargo storage and retrieval (ASRS), and truck loading and offloading. An AI-driven warehouse management system (WMS) will also be implemented, delivering superior efficiency and value for partners.

In line with dnata’s global sustainability strategy, the warehouse was designed with a laser focus on environmental efficiency. It will feature solar panels, rainwater and energy harvesting systems, as well as smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The facility is expected to achieve the global LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification one year after operations begins.

Construction of the warehouse is underway, with completion scheduled for November 2025. Including its newest facility, dnata Logistics will offer world-class services from 11 locations in the UAE.

Sean Bradley, managing director of dnata Logistics, said: “We are thrilled to break ground on this new, advanced facility, which represents a pivotal investment in our future growth. As we expand our product offerings and reach new markets, this warehouse will allow us to provide even better services to our customers, while staying at the forefront of operational innovation.

“Our commitment to sustainability is central to this project. From energy efficiency to waste reduction, every aspect of the warehouse has been designed with environmental efficiency in mind. The facility’s innovative features will help us grow responsibly, making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, commented: “We are pleased to witness the breaking ground of dnata’s innovative facility, which will add significant value to the thriving Dubai South area. We are committed to supporting dnata’s growth with this new facility as part of an integrated ecosystem, and we remain dedicated to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.”

dnata Logistics offers a comprehensive range of freight forwarding, warehousing and supply chain services to its global customer base, serving partners across various industries. The groundbreaking of its newest facility follows significant investments in infrastructure and offering to meet evolving market needs. Key highlights in recent years include the acquisition of a new warehouse facility at DWC, and the introduction of air import, perishable handling and documentation management services.

dnata Logistics is part of dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services provider. In Dubai, dnata employs over 28,000 staff, delivering world-class ground handling, cargo and airport hospitality services to more than 170 airlines and over 90 million passengers annually.