Qatar Airways Cargo and Japan Airlines Sign MoU to Strengthen Airline Cargo Partnership

Qatar Airways Cargo, a leading air cargo carrier, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan Airlines, a pioneer in Japanese aviation, to strengthen their partnership and enhance their product offerings to cargo customers.

This follows the announcement earlier this year that Japan Airlines passenger services started daily operations linking Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan with Hamad International Airport in Qatar. Qatar Airways Cargo and the Japan Airlines Cargo division (JALCARGO) have now expanded their long-standing relationship as oneworld partners by signing this MoU. The agreement aims to deliver an enhanced product offering to cargo customers and achieve operational synergies.

The MOU agreement was signed by Qatar Airways Cargo’s chief officer cargo, Mark Drusch, and Japan Airlines senior vice president, head of cargo and mail, Yuichiro Kito. Qatar Airways’ group chief executive officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, was also present.

Drusch said: “This MoU symbolises a commitment to a deeper partnership, aiming to integrate both networks via the hubs in Doha and Tokyo. This will enhance network connectivity and product offerings for customers, linking Japan to Qatar Airways’ extensive network in Europe, the Middle East, the Levant, and Africa, and vice versa. Customers will benefit from improved connectivity and access to a wider range of destinations.”

Kito added: “This agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between JAL and Qatar Airways Cargo. For the first time in 13 years, we have commenced the operation of our own freighters. Through this agreement, JALCARGO will leverage JAL's passenger flights, freighter network, and the newly expanded Qatar Airways network to deliver customers' cargo to an even broader range of destinations than ever before.”

Qatar Airways Cargo and JALCARGO are committed to streamlining the transfer of cargo between the two carriers, ensuring a more efficient process for customers. Both parties will enhance their collaboration by optimizing their mutual networks and plan to extend their cooperation into various fields. The partnership will be further enhanced next year, when Qatar Airways Cargo will begin freighter services between its hub at Hamad International Airport and Japan Airlines hub at Tokyo Narita airport.

The partnership is expected to generate significant economic value by enhancing trade flows between the regions served by Japan Airlines and those served by Qatar Airways Cargo. Over the past 12 months, both carriers have transacted 4,462 tonnes of import and export cargo in Japan, highlighting the substantial impact of their collaboration. The MoU and commitment to the partnership will see this figure grow in the coming years.