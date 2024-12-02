Talma recognized as "Ground Handler of the Year” by the Aviation Services Association

Talma, a leading airport services company in Latin America and member of the Grupo Sandoval, has been distinguished as the "Ground Handler of the Year" by the prestigious Aviation Services Association (ASA). This recognition highlights the company's excellence in ground handling, including key aspects such as safety, operational efficiency, innovation and sustainability.

The announcement was made during the ASA Leaders Forum in Istanbul, Turkey, an event that brings together leading players in the airport sector to highlight best practices and achievements in the industry. The official presentation took place at The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) Air Cargo Forum in Miami, United States. The award was presented by Thomas Konietzko, chief commercial officer of ASA, to Arturo Cassinelli, corporate general manager of Talma, and Jan Klauer, commercial business manager of Talma Peru.

“Receiving this recognition as 'Ground Handler of the Year' reflects the quality and excellence of our ground handling operations. We are proud to be honored by the ASA, an internationally renowned organization that endorses the highest standards in the industry. This important achievement motivates us to continue improving day by day for our clients, the airport community and society in general, maintaining our commitment to safety, speed and efficiency in every service we provide," said Cassinelli.

With 32 years of experience, Talma is a leader in airport services in Latin America. The company continues to drive innovation, quality and sustainability in every operation, achieving new milestones in its commitment to excellence and development in the sector.