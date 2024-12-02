Air Arabia Appoints Globe Air Cargo as its GSSA in Poland

Globe Air Cargo, a subsidiary of ECS Group, has been appointed as the GSSA for Air Arabia in Poland. This partnership marks an important step in strengthening Air Arabia's cargo operations in the region. The contract is effective since Oct. 15, 2024, for a duration of three years from the date of signing.

As part of this agreement, Globe Air Cargo Poland represents Air Arabia, initially operating four flights per week to Krakow, to be adjusted to five flights per week during the winter schedule. Additionally, starting in December, Air Arabia will expand its services to Warsaw with five rotations. The aircraft utilized for these operations will include the A320 and A321 series, providing a weekly cargo capacity that is well-suited for a range of commodities.

The main commodities transported include general cargo and passive temperature-sensitive shipments such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and foodstuffs.

Robert Van de Weg, chief commercial officer of ECS Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are proud to represent Air Arabia in Poland. This collaboration not only enhances our service offerings but also reinforces our commitment to providing efficient and reliable logistics solutions. We look forward to working closely with Air Arabia to maximize their potential in the Polish market.”

This appointment is set to create significant opportunities for both ECS Group and Air Arabia, enhancing their presence in the growing Polish logistics market.