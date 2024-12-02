ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services Celebrate 50 Years of Excellence in Cargo Handling and Trucking in North America

ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services are celebrating their 50th anniversary. For five decades, the two companies have been pioneers in air cargo logistics across Canada and the USA, setting industry standards in innovations, expanded services and outstanding customer service.

Founded in 1974, Atlantis Transportation Services initially established Canada’s first reliable airport-to-airport Road Feeder Services (RFS), connecting Canadian and U.S. hubs with efficient ground transportation. ACI Air Cargo soon followed, building a strong presence at Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL) and Vancouver (YVR) airports. Today, with a team of more than 150 dedicated professionals, ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services offer a comprehensive range of services in airline cargo handling and premium truck transportation.

They are highly regarded for their expertise in handling diverse cargo types, from live animals and perishables to dangerous goods. In addition, the company’s certified screening facilities ensure security compliance, while its state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled environments safeguard delicate items such as pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive goods.

“ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services have evolved alongside Canada’s air cargo industry, constantly investing in infrastructure, technology, and specialized services,” Sylvain Lacelle, vice president of sales and operations at ACI Air Cargo. “We have successfully combined our strong local roots with a global perspective, expanding service offerings while maintaining essential values of integrity and client-centered solutions.”

The success of ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services comes down to one thing: a great team. Over the years, they have built a family-like culture where teamwork, empathy, and excellent service are at the core, always aiming to stay ahead of customer needs and make sure they’re well taken care of.

With the recent Department of Transportation (DoT) approval, Atlantis Transportation Services is ready to expand its RFS network across the U.S., giving its clients more options and flexibility. Moreover, the partnership with Alliance Ground International (AGI) has taken ACI Air Cargo and AGI services to the next level, combining cargo handling with top-notch ramp services, allowing them to provide comprehensive solutions, including expert cargo handling, premium ramp services, and seamless airfreight support for both passenger and freighter operations. Looking ahead, ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services are investing in technology and forming new partnerships to keep delivering smart, efficient logistics solutions that meet the changing needs of the industry.

To celebrate 50 years of success, ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services will host a series of events, starting with an exclusive gala on November 21st in the Toronto area for clients, partners, and industry leaders. A special employee appreciation event will follow on December 7th, with additional celebrations planned for the Montreal and Vancouver offices to recognize the team’s dedication.

The journey of ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services reflects a legacy of innovation, resilience, and excellence. As they look forward to the next 50 years, ACI Air Cargo and Atlantis Transportation Services remain committed to delivering seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions that support clients’ success across Canada and beyond.