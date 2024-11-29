dnata is First Ground Services Provider in Europe to Earn IEnvA Certification

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has become the first ground handler in Europe to receive the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) environmental management certification. The recognition highlights the company’s dedication to implementing robust sustainability initiatives.

The IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) is a certification program developed to independently assess the commitment of aviation stakeholders such as airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, and ramp handlers, to continuously improve their environmental and sustainability performance.

IATA’s comprehensive evaluation rigorously assessed dnata’s sustainability practices and efforts across its extensive operations at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS).

Jan van Anrooy, managing director, dnata Netherlands, said: “We are proud to be the first ground handler to earn the prestigious IEnvA certification in Europe. This accomplishment reflects our team’s dedication to environmental efficiency and our consistent efforts to contribute to dnata’s global decarbonisation journey. We will continue investing in infrastructure, equipment and process improvement to further reduce our environmental footprint.”

Rafael Schvartzman, regional vice president Europe, IATA, said: “We congratulate dnata Netherlands on becoming the first ground and cargo handler in Europe to achieve full IEnvA registration. This significant milestone demonstrates dnata Schiphol’s commitment to sustainable aviation and environmental excellence. By adhering to global environmental standards and best practices, dnata Schiphol is setting a strong example for the industry. We look forward to working together to further advance sustainable aviation practices.”

Consistent Investments in Operations to Enhance Environmental Efficiency

In recent years, dnata Netherlands has significantly invested in the electrification of its ground handling fleet to reduce emissions. Currently, more than 70% of its ground support equipment fleet is powered by electricity or solar energy, with the remainder operating on 100% Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO100) biofuel.

dnata’s newest facility, dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, was also designed with a laser focus on sustainability. Scheduled to open in 2025, the facility will be equipped with solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and air source heat pumps. The cargo centre will be BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) certified.

dnata Netherlands: a Leading Ground and Cargo Services Provider at Amsterdam Schiphol

dnata is a leading provider of ground and cargo handling services in Amsterdam. It serves 37 airlines with a team of 1,000 dedicated aviation professionals, who handle 10,000 flights and move 550,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

Significant Improvement in Environmental Performance Globally

Globally, dnata recently reported significant improvements across key environmental performance metrics for the financial year 2023-24. As a result of its consistent approach and initiatives, the company cut the carbon intensity of its operations by over 8%, 22% and 26% across its airport operations, travel and catering businesses, respectively. All data has been validated by Verifavia, an independent accredited environmental verification and auditing body.

In addition to The Netherlands, dnata also earned the IEnvA certification for its diverse portfolio of businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).