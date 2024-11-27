Menzies Bolsters Leadership Team in Africa

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has made a series of high-level appointments in Central and East Africa to support the company’s strategic growth plans across the region.

The internal appointments include Nouamane Zahouani, who has been promoted to vice president operations for central and east Africa. He resumes responsibilities for across Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya. Prior to his promotion, Zahouani was general manager for ground handling and cargo, covering both Kenya and Uganda.

In Kenya, Mohamed Tambi has been appointed general manager, having most recently served as general manager for Mozambique, while Mary Efata becomes general manager for Uganda. Efata comes equipped with significant finance experience, having led Menzies’ finance team in Uganda for almost seven years.

Cisse Abdoulaye, head of Africa, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re very proud to unveil our new Central and East Africa leadership team, which is well-placed to drive forward our ambitious growth plans in the region. Nouamane, Mohamed and Mary’s considerable leadership experience and expertise will no doubt prove invaluable as we continue to deliver world-class aviation services at more than 40 locations in Africa. We look forward to working with the team and congratulate all three on their well-deserved promotions.”