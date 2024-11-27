KLM Leverages EPG's Cloud-Based Ground Handling System

Efficient flight operations start on the ground—with smart handling systems. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a global leader serving over 25 million passengers annually, continues to optimize its ground handling operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol using the Ground Handling System (GHS) by EPG (Ehrhardt Partner Group).

Previously, two independent versions of the GHS were in use. Moving forward, a single, integrated, cloud-based instance of the system will handle the automated billing for all services provided by the Dutch airline and for downstream third-party airlines. This comprehensive solution, which was selected following an extensive evaluation and a strong recommendation from an industry partner, has once again proven its value. The reimplementation of the efficient contract management software is already complete.

KLM had been operating two separate GHS versions: one for managing fuel service billing and another for general ground handling. While these systems automated service billing to improve efficiency and accuracy, running them in parallel added complexity to operational workflows. Moving forward, KLM will rely on a single, integrated, cloud-based instance of the system, consolidating all billing processes on the private cloud platform Ehrhardt Partner Xtended (EPX). This migration required the seamless merging of both platforms and the integration of various internal and external systems—each with its own distinct datasets. Additionally, the project demanded strict adherence to robust security protocols, ensuring the solution met KLM's high standards for operational safety and data protection.

From Complex Challenges to Tangible Successes

The transition from on-premises systems to a cloud-based SaaS solution came with its share of challenges. Particularly demanding was the real-time integration of flight schedule data and fuel management systems, which involved navigating diverse VPN connections, WebDAV interfaces, and varying user permissions. Effective collaboration between project teams proved critical to overcoming these hurdles and ensuring the project’s success. Weekly alignment meetings between integration partners and end-users were instrumental in identifying and resolving issues such as login glitches and interface errors in real-time. With each session, the platform moved closer to its ultimate goal: a fully integrated, cloud-based Ground Handling System.

"Despite numerous challenges, we achieved our ambitious goal through outstanding teamwork and relentless dedication from everyone involved," emphasizes Viresh Doekhi, business product analyst at KLM. "The result is a milestone we can all be proud of."

Agility for a Dynamic Industry

In the aviation industry, circumstances can change at a moment's notice, requiring ground handlers, crews, and airlines to adapt quickly. GHS delivers the flexibility and reliability needed to adjust contracts on the fly and ensure seamless, accurate billing for all recorded services. With robust mobile service tracking, GHS captures every detail of the billing process, including ad-hoc and additional services that extend beyond the scope of the original contract. This end-to-end solution enhances transparency for all stakeholders, providing clear insights into the nature and costs of the services rendered.

Transparency, compliance, and real-time data – GHS empowers KLM to manage contracts for fueling and ground handling services more efficiently in the future. Additionally, the Dutch airline benefits from the flexibility of a cloud-based solution. The unified platform not only streamlines the billing of third-party services but also ensures accurate and timely invoicing.