Singapore Airlines Expands Relationship with WFS for LAX Operations

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, has been awarded a two-year contract by Singapore Airlines to provide cabin cleaning and ramp services for the airline’s operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The airline currently operates 17 flights per week on B777 and A350 aircraft at LAX.

In North America, WFS also supports Singapore Airlines at Newark Liberty International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

“We are excited to expand our global relationship with Singapore Airlines for their operations at LAX. We’re honored by Singapore Airlines’ trust in the WFS team and look forward to servicing their world-class fleet during their stops at LAX,” said Paul Walton, SVP of ground handling for the Americas at WFS.

WFS’ LAX operations provide a range of ground handling services to 21 customers, representing more than 13,000 flights in 2023.

LAX is one of 81 stations operated by WFS Americas in key cities in the United States and Canada. These operations are integral to the SATS Group’s network of more than 215 stations in 27 countries, offering customers global network connectivity and the support of dedicated teams with extensive experience in the aviation sector that are focused on delivering operational excellence and a positive experience for customers.