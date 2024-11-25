Aspire Executive Lounges Expands to Morocco After Major License Win

Swissport International is expanding its airport hospitality brand Aspire Executive Lounges to Morocco. Under a new license recently awarded by the Moroccan airport authority ONDA for the next 10 years, Aspire Executive Lounges will operate 11 lounges at the airports of Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Laayoune, Marrakech, Nador, Oujda, Rabat and Tangier.

These lounges are scheduled to open starting from April 2025. They will feature market-leading hallmarks from the brand`s new product portfolio and provide travelers a true taste of Morocco: With locally inspired aesthetics, food and beverages, and an ambiance enhanced with Aspire’s international hospitality standards.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint and hospitality services to many airports in Morocco, providing modern, welcoming, and thoughtfully designed spaces that invite every traveler to be our guest, regardless of their airline or travel class”, says David Collyer, global senior vice president of executive lounges at Swissport International. “Our vision is to bring the essence of a premium hotel experience directly to the airport lounge, translating the hotel guest experience into the airport passenger experience, where comfort and quality meet and exceed today`s travelers’ needs.”

Continous Growth in Morocco

Swissport has been providing aviation ground services in Morocco since 2012. In addition to its core services, Swissport operates fixed base operations (FBOs) at four Moroccan airports, catering to executive aviation customers. From its Casablanca offices, Swissport also provides Central Load Control for multiple globally operating airlines, as well as centralized support for its global finance and HR organization through the recently established Swissport Business Services unit.

"For over a decade, Swissport has been a key player in Morocco’s aviation sector. Our continuous business expansion reflects our commitment to supporting local growth," says Dirk Goovaerts, CEO of Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, and global cargo chair of Swissport International. "We are excited to also expand our airport hospitality business to Morocco, supporting the position of the country as a leading aviation hub in North Africa.”

Leading Innovation in Airport Hospitality

Aspire Executive Lounges is one of the world’s largest brands in the airport hospitality sector with more than six million guests per year who can select from a growing network of almost 100 lounges. More than 20 lounges were added in 2024, and a significant pipeline of additional locations is planned for the next two years.

Among the recently opened lounges is the world’s first “3-tier lounge”, which opened in early 2024 at Newcastle Airport in the UK. It offers travelers three distinct lounge experiences – Classic, Luxe, and Suites – which complement the economy, business and first-class cabins on board an aircraft. This concept responds to the insight that travelers, airports, and airlines are looking for more choice across premium experiences.

Part of Aspire’s portfolio of leading airport lounges includes the lounge at Perth Airport, Australia, which has been named the Best Airport Lounge for the third consecutive year at the World Travel Awards.