DHL Express and Shell Sign Deal to Drive Sustainable Air Freight at Brussels Airport

DHL Express and Shell, one of the world's largest energy companies, have signed a deal to drive sustainable air freight at Brussels Airport. The 1-year deal includes the delivery of 25 kt SAF into Brussels via pipeline to the airport. The SAF used is certified according to ISCC’s voluntary certification system "ISCC Plus" and is expected to reduce GHG by 80 kt CO2e versus fossil jet-fuel. It is produced in a fossil refinery by replacing fossil crude oil with renewable feedstocks (co-processed SAF) and will be used to offer DHL Express customers emission reduced air transportation services via DHL GoGreen Plus.

"Our customers benefit from our continuously increasing SAF coverage across different regions, now including our investment in SAF at Brussels Airport. Beside efficiency improvements, SAF is currently the most important way to reduce GHG emissions in air transport. Customers can actively contribute to making their supply chains more sustainable by using our GoGreen Plus service based on SAF," says Travis Cobb, EVP global network operations and aviation at DHL Express.

"Our collaboration with DHL at Brussels Airport reflects a joint commitment to reduce emissions from air freight specifically, and across the entire aviation value chain. Working together not only complements their efforts but also helps advance our shared ambitions for a net-zero future. By supplying SAF, we are equipping the industry – and our customers – with low carbon solutions that will support the transition toward sustainable aviation," says Raman Ojha, president at Shell Aviation.

Insetting through DHL Go Green Plus enables customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions - the indirect GHG emissions generated in a company's value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution. In contrast to offsetting initiatives, DHL GoGreen Plus (insetting) reduces GHG emissions within the logistics sector and can therefore be used by DHL customers for voluntary emissions reporting based on the "book and claim approach."

DHL has set itself the goal of reducing all logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. The GoGreen Plus service is designed to help achieve this goal. It contributes to the interim target of using 30 percent SAF for all air transportation by 2030.