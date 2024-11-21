Moran Meets with SAF Coalition to Discuss the Promise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) visited a meeting of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Coalition, where he discussed the need for greater legislative efforts to support the production and deployment of SAF in the 119th Congress.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is a practical and smart way to fuel our airplanes,” said Moran. “SAF offers a three-fold benefit: provides a cleaner energy supply for the aviation industry, diversifies our American energy industry, and provides new markets for our farmers. Extending and enhancing incentives for SAF production will bolster and grow this industry – supporting rural economies while boosting our domestic energy production and security.”

“We thank Senator Moran for speaking with our coalition to discuss the need to extend and enhance SAF incentives that will expand production and support our energy independence,” said SAF Coalition executive director Alison Graab. “Advancing sustainable aviation fuel will provide support for farmers, rural communities and other key SAF industries across the country, and we look forward to working with Senator Moran and other members of Congress to create strong incentives that drive production and secure America's energy future.”

Senator Moran is a long-time supporter of sustainable aviation fuels. He was first elected to the Senate in 2010, where he has championed American famers and advocated for advancements within the aviation industry. In January, he introduced the Farm to Fly Act of 2024, which would promote SAF and provide the aviation industry with alternative fuel resources. Senator Moran also is Ranking Member, and potential Chairman next year, of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation’s subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served as a Representative of Kansas’s “Big First” district, working with the House Agricultural Committee to ensure the viability of Kansas farmers and ranchers.

The SAF Coalition has grown to nearly 60 organizations across the SAF value chain since its launch earlier this year. Encompassing airports, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, agribusinesses, feedstock producers, labor unions, and technology companies, the coalition advocates for policies and incentives that will rapidly increase the development, production, and adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.