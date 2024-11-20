WFS Wins SAS Cargo Handling Contract at Stockholm Arlanda

The contract, which starts on Feb. 24, 2025, follows a thorough selection process by SAS Cargo, and marks the first time the airline has partnered with an external handling provider at one of its Scandinavian hubs. It also extends SAS Cargo’s business partnership with WFS, which already holds cargo handling contracts with the airline in Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, and Spain.

“Arlanda, Stockholm, is a very important hub for us at SAS Cargo and the decision to partner with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) reflects our ongoing commitment to providing consistent, reliable service for our customers. With WFS’s extended experience, together with the recent acquisition of Terminal & Transporttjänst i Sigtuna AB (TT) and APH Logistics AB (APH), we are confident in their experience and high operational standards. Together,the teams on both ends will ensure a smooth transition and efficient handling process that continues to meet the expectations of our customers,” said Markus Ek, SAS Cargo CEO.

“This is a very significant contract for WFS in Sweden and reflects the reputation for service quality we have built with SAS Cargo at other major airports in Europe. It is also testimony to our ability to offer the airline a long-term partnership with global growth potential,” commented Marc Claesen, SVP Northern Europe and Africa at WFS. “SAS Cargo is a leading provider of air cargo services in Northern Europe, linking Scandinavia to global markets and we share its commitment to prioritize operational excellence and continuous improvement.”

Winning this new contract will reinforce WFS’s position as the largest independent cargo handler in Arlanda, Sweden’s main international airport. WFS handles eight airline customers at three facilities. This combined 16,300 square meters of warehouse capacity includes cooling facilities for temperature-controlled and perishable cargo as well as a Border Inspection Post (BIP).

WFS has been providing cargo handling services at Stockholm Arlanda since 2012 and, in June 2024, increased its local infrastructure, market opportunities, and expertise in Sweden with the acquisition of Terminal & Transporttjänst i Sigtuna AB (TT) and APH Logistics AB (APH). This marked another significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan in Sweden and will significantly support the success of the SAS Cargo partnership.