Menzies Aviation Secures Ground Handling License in Malaysia

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has secured a new ground handling license to deliver passenger, ramp and cargo services at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), the main international airport serving Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Menzies Aviation Malaysia – a joint venture (JV) with Malaysian supply chain management company, MMAG Holdings – will begin delivering ground handling services at the airport from January under the 12-month license.

Private aviation company MJets will be Menzies Aviation’s first customer at the airport, with services set to begin in January 2025, serving more than 30 flights per week.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport, operated by Malaysia Airports (MAHB) is the largest and busiest airport in Malaysia and is recognized as a “mega hub.” In 2023, it managed 47.2 million passengers, 980,040 tonnes of cargo and 819,026 aircraft movements, ranking as the 35th-busiest airport by total passenger traffic.

This marks the first time that Menzies Aviation has operated in Malaysia, representing a significant increase in the company’s footprint across South East Asia.

Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re very excited to begin operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, a key hub serving Malaysia’s capital. Menzies Aviation Malaysia will quickly become a key part of operations at the airport, serving more than 30 flights a week by early 2025. This underscores Menzies’ determination to increase our presence across South East Asia while delivering aviation services that meet the very highest quality and safety standards.”