ECS Group Announces Thominet’s Appointment to TIACA Board of Directors

ECS Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Adrien Thominet, executive chairman of ECS Group, to the board of directors of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). Representing global GSAs, he brings decades of leadership and innovative contributions to the air cargo sector.

Thominet began his career with ECS Group in 1995 as commercial manager, later advancing to chief operating officer in 2011 and ultimately executive chairman. Under his leadership, ECS Group has become the world’s largest GSSA, recognized for its commitment to operational excellence and forward-thinking strategies. His extensive experience and vision will be instrumental as TIACA addresses the evolving needs of the air cargo industry.

“The board is very purposeful when selecting new board members as we must have a clear representation across the industry to ensure all issues our industry is facing are addressed. Adrien Thominet is a great leader who has had plenty of experience at a leading global GSSA. We look forward to working with him and we are sure he will have plenty to contribute,” says Steven Polmans, TIACA chairman.

Thominet succeeds Bertrand Schmoll, who served on the TIACA board for five years and played a key role in guiding the association through its transformation. Schmoll’ significant contributions were recognized during TIACA’s annual Board dinner.

“Being appointed to TIACA’s Board is a great privilege,” says Thominet. “TIACA plays a critical role in uniting the global air cargo community to tackle challenges and foster innovation. Representing GSAs provides an opportunity to actively contribute to the sustainable growth and modernization of our industry.”

Through this appointment, ECS Group reaffirms its commitment to leadership and collaboration within the air cargo sector. Thominet’s role on the TIACA Board will help advance initiatives that drive innovation, sustainability and efficiency across the supply chain.