Swissport Prepares Ground Ops for Winter Peak

With the Christmas season just around the corner, Swissport International, a global leader in aviation ground services, is ramping up preparations to ensure smooth operations at nearly 300 airports worldwide during the winter peak season. Frank Dobbelsteijn, Swissport’s global head of operations, shares an insider's look at how the company is getting ready for the holiday rush.

Q: Christmas Eve is less than seven weeks away. Can you tell us how Swissport is preparing for the upcoming peak season?

FD: During quieter periods like this, we ensure our teams are up-to-date with their training, so they’re ready for the holiday demands. At the same time, we conduct thorough inspections and maintenance on our ground support equipment (GSE) to ensure everything operates seamlessly. These preparations are essential for delivering the high level of service our airline customers expect, especially when passenger volumes surge.

And just to add, the aviation industry sees multiple peaks throughout the year —starting with Easter, then summer holidays in the northern hemisphere, Thanksgiving, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and of course, Christmas.

Q: What defines a peak period?

FD: It is all about volume — more flights, more passengers, and more baggage to handle. This increases the risk of delays and disruptions, as airports and airspaces become more congested than usual. During peak times, we operate at full capacity — with all counters staffed, equipment fully in use, and staff numbers up to 30% higher than during regular travel periods. But peak times are also exciting, as we interact with so many people, and the time at work just flies by.