Swissport Prepares Ground Ops for Winter Peak
With the Christmas season just around the corner, Swissport International, a global leader in aviation ground services, is ramping up preparations to ensure smooth operations at nearly 300 airports worldwide during the winter peak season. Frank Dobbelsteijn, Swissport’s global head of operations, shares an insider's look at how the company is getting ready for the holiday rush.
Q: Christmas Eve is less than seven weeks away. Can you tell us how Swissport is preparing for the upcoming peak season?
FD: During quieter periods like this, we ensure our teams are up-to-date with their training, so they’re ready for the holiday demands. At the same time, we conduct thorough inspections and maintenance on our ground support equipment (GSE) to ensure everything operates seamlessly. These preparations are essential for delivering the high level of service our airline customers expect, especially when passenger volumes surge.
And just to add, the aviation industry sees multiple peaks throughout the year —starting with Easter, then summer holidays in the northern hemisphere, Thanksgiving, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and of course, Christmas.
Q: What defines a peak period?
FD: It is all about volume — more flights, more passengers, and more baggage to handle. This increases the risk of delays and disruptions, as airports and airspaces become more congested than usual. During peak times, we operate at full capacity — with all counters staffed, equipment fully in use, and staff numbers up to 30% higher than during regular travel periods. But peak times are also exciting, as we interact with so many people, and the time at work just flies by.
Q: How do you collaborate with airline customers and airport partners in preparation for these peak periods?
FD: Providing stable and reliable operations for our airline customers and their passengers is always a team effort. It starts with effective communication across the board — with airports, airlines, and other ground handlers — to proactively address potential challenges. By sharing information early and in real-time, we can coordinate better and avoid bottlenecks – even long before they occur. We call this Airport Collaborative Decision Making. For example, if we anticipate delays in security checks, we can make necessary adjustments in advance.
We also work very closely with each airline reviewing peak season schedules in detail. This helps us determine the personnel, equipment, and resources needed for each flight. By basing our plans on the latest data, we align everyone toward smooth travel experiences.
Q: So is peak preparedness all about data?
FD: The role of data is enormous, and its relevance will increase significantly. Swissport is introducing real-time data tools powered by AI to maximize access to up-to-the-minute insights, enabling us to predict and respond to peak demands with unprecedented accuracy. This approach allows us to proactively allocate resources and streamline operations, ensuring smooth service even during the busiest seasons. However, while data plays a leading role, the future of peak preparedness will be a blend of advanced technology and hands-on support from our colleagues.
Q: Given the unpredictability of winter weather, how does Swissport adapt its operations to handle these additional challenges?
FD: Winter does add a layer of complexity. We are prepared for everything from snow to freezing temperatures, which can impact equipment and sometimes require changes to staff deployment. We have clear processes in place to respond quickly to weather-related issues, including contingency plans for unexpected situations. We also anticipate a higher risk of illness among staff in winter, so we build in more backup than usual before Christmas to ensure coverage.
Q: Speaking of staffing, how do you manage your team’s schedules to handle the increased volume during the holidays?
FD: It’s an intense period, and we plan our team deployment based on the most current data. Schedules are continually adjusted to match flight volume and timing as closely as possible. If necessary, we also adapt our processes to ensure we have enough staff on hand to keep operations running smoothly.
Q: Swissport’s management team is also more hands-on during the holiday rush. How does this support operations?
FD: During these high-demand times, management takes a much more active role, on the ground right alongside our teams. Their hands-on support boosts morale and allows for quick decision-making if challenges arise. It ensures we deliver the best possible experience for our customers by addressing any operational needs in real time. So, don’t be surprised to see top managers rolling up their sleeves alongside our teams when all hands are needed.