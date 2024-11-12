Silk Way Group Unveils New Cargo Airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone at COP29

Silk Way Group held an unveiling ceremony during COP29 to announce plans for a significant infrastructure project: the development of a new cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone. This ambitious initiative aims to enhance the group's operational capabilities, foster growth, and leverage the zone’s strategic potential to increase business prospects and efficiencies.

The new airport will operate under the Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company, a registered entity established to advance Silk Way Group's logistics and infrastructural initiatives in the region. This corporate designation underlines Silk Way Group’s commitment to structured growth in keeping with the Alat Free Economic Zone’s objectives, ensuring the project’s integration with Azerbaijan’s national economic development strategy.

The project includes the construction of individual forwarder warehouses, state-of-the-art perishables airside facilities, and modern office buildings. This comprehensive plan aligns with the dynamic needs of the logistics industry, ensuring adaptability and innovation in operations.

A highlight of the ceremony was a speech by Sander Doves, director of TKH Airport Solutions, a key technology partner in the project. Mr. Doves emphasized the implementation of sustainable technologies and energy-saving solutions, specifically focusing on CEDD AGL, TKH’s advanced airfield ground lighting technology to be used in the construction of the runway. The company’s contribution underscores a commitment to eco-friendly and efficient practices that align with the overarching goals of COP29 and sustainable development.

This partnership and the ambitious scope of the airport will create new opportunities for Silk Way Group while contributing significantly to the economic growth of both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.

Designed as an advanced logistics hub, the airport will include 18 aircraft stands, a 4,000-meter runway and taxiway as well as an air traffic control center, fuel and fire services, and other related amenities. The project is not only envisioned to enhance the transportation capabilities of the country but also to stimulate the comprehensive economic development of the surrounding region. By doing so, it aspires to enhance the quality of life and wellbeing of the local population, contributing to broader socio-economic progress.

In line with a commitment to environmental responsibility, construction of the new facility will incorporate advanced sustainable technologies, including the utilization of alternative energy sources, positioning the cargo airport as a beacon of eco-friendly infrastructure.

Upon completion of the project in 2026, the wider Alat Free Economic Zone will become a prominent transit hub, featuring integrated logistics infrastructure. The zone’s facilities will have access to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and extensive railway and motorway networks as well as to the newly built airport, collectively enhancing Azerbaijan's transportation and distribution capabilities.

Zaur Akhundov, president of Silk Way Group, expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting: "The establishment of the new cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone represents a significant milestone in the country’s history, signifying a shift towards new opportunities that will effectively address the increasing local and global demand for freight transport. This initiative not only bolsters our standing within the Middle Corridor but also opens up new avenues for growth, offering promising prospects for our business, as well as for our valued partners and investors."

Jawad Dbila, CEO of Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company, also emphasized the importance of this project, stating: "The new cargo airport will serve as a pillar of the Alat Free Economic Zone, transforming our vision for Azerbaijan's logistics and transportation capabilities into reality. As an official Silk Way entity, our focus is on integrating sustainable practices and advanced infrastructure to enhance connectivity, attract international partnerships, and reinforce Azerbaijan’s role as a transit logistics hub. We look forward to witnessing this project’s impact on our region's economic landscape and the opportunities it will generate."

Erik Velderman, CEO of TKH Airport Solutions, commented on the collaboration: “We are pleased that Silk Way has selected TKH Airport Solutions and CEDD Airfield Ground Lighting technology for the new CAT III Cargo Airport. Our state-of-the-art low voltage CEDD technology enables significant energy savings for the airport and supports the sustainable transformation of airport operations. We look forward to contributing to reducing the environmental impact of air cargo.”