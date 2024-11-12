WestJet Cargo Selects Total Cargo Expertise to Streamline its Customs Management Processes

WestJet Cargo is taking proactive steps to elevate its operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance by partnering with Total Cargo Expertise (TCE), a solution developed by ECS Group to support airlines in all aspects of their cargo operations.

This collaboration underscores WestJet Cargo’s commitment to refining its processes and enhancing service quality, with TCE selected to manage key elements of customs and operational compliance. As part of this partnership, TCE will oversee WestJet Cargo's customs operations and related activities including planning, day-to-day management, documentation and regulatory adherence.

Leveraging advanced technology and automation, TCE can accelerate processes and enhance accuracy while minimizing manual work. By managing data corrections, liaising directly with customs authorities, and handling any cargo holds at initial ports of entry, TCE will help WestJet Cargo reduce the risk of delays and errors, enabling a smoother, more efficient process.

The partnership brings WestJet Cargo the benefit of TCE's dedicated 24/7 customs reporting team, whose extensive expertise in customs management will optimize operations and allow WestJet Cargo to focus on delivering exceptional air cargo services.

“TCE brings a wealth of experience in customs reporting and management, which will be invaluable in optimizing our customs processes," said Kirsten de Bruijn, executive vice president at WestJet Cargo. "This partnership will help us ensure our customs procedures are handled with accuracy and efficiency, allowing us to focus on delivering top-tier cargo services to our customers."

For TCE, this collaboration aligns with its goal of expanding its services and further strengthening its leadership in air cargo management. "Partnering with WestJet Cargo is an exciting opportunity for TCE,” said Sarah Scheibe, managing director of TCE. “It allows us to further expand our expertise in customs reporting while providing WestJet Cargo with the support needed to enhance operations and maintain compliance with all customs regulations. We’re confident that our advanced technology and experienced team will bring real value to WestJet Cargo.”

This collaboration highlights WestJet Cargo’s dedication to operational excellence and continuous improvement, ensuring that its customs processes are in expert hands while it concentrates on expanding its cargo offerings and enhancing customer satisfaction.