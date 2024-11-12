  • Subscribe
    1. Ground Handling

    Neste, Air Canada Announce First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Import into Canada

    Nov. 12, 2024
    Neste and Air Canada have signed an agreement for the supply of 60,000 tons of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, marking the first time Neste’s SAF has been supplied to Canada.
    Air Canada
    Neste and Air Canada have signed an agreement for the supply of 60,000 metric tons (77.6 million liters) of neat Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Neste will deliver the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blended with conventional jet fuel to the Vancouver marine terminal starting in December 2024, with further shipments throughout 2025. The Vancouver marine terminal has a direct pipeline connection to the fuel facilities at Vancouver International Airport enabling the  use of the blended SAF at the airport.

    The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the two companies and supports Air Canada’s environmental sustainability commitments which include a target to procure SAF to account for 1 percent of the airline’s estimated 2025 jet fuel use. In 2023, Neste supplied SAF purchased by Air Canada at San Francisco International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

    “Air Canada is actively pursuing efforts to mitigate its GHG emissions, and SAF is a critical component of our multifaceted approach to reducing our impact on the environment and promoting environmental sustainability in our operations. This SAF purchase from Neste contributes to our target of procuring SAF for one percent of our estimated fuel use in 2025,” said Michael Rousseau, president and chief executive of Air Canada.

    “We are proud to expand our partnership with Air Canada by supplying them with a large volume of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for use at Vancouver Airport. It is the first time our SAF is supplied to Canada. It underlines our commitment to supporting the Canadian aviation industry in its efforts to mitigate emissions and also shows the important role that policy support can play in accelerating SAF usage. We look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with Air Canada,” said Carl Nyberg, executive vice president at Neste.

    Cover photo courtesy of Neste

