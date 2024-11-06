  • Subscribe
    1. Ground Handling

    Crownair Aviation Offering Unleaded Aviation Gasoline

    Nov. 6, 2024
    The UL94 fuel was sourced through Avfuel Corporation, Crownair’s branded fuel supplier.
    Avfuel
    672be0762fd97ca5e50e9915 Photo 2 To Accompany Crownair Aviation Offering Un

    Crownair Aviation celebrated a milestone for general aviation users and community members alike on Nov. 1, 2024, when it introduced the consistent availability of a 94-octane unleaded aviation gasoline at San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF).

    The city’s mayor Todd Gloria ceremoniously pumped the first gallons of unleaded aviation gasoline in San Diego County. The fuel, Swift Fuels’ UL94, is available for use in airplanes that possess the appropriate supplemental type certificate (STC) for that fuel. 

    “While this doesn’t replace all aviation gasoline, it is an important first step,” said Ray Richmond, general manager and president of Crownair. “The aviation industry, FAA and EPA are working to find a solution that can be a drop-in replacement for all piston aircraft. Crownair is proud to be on the front-end of this important movement with the provision of UL94.”

    It took a collective effort to bring UL94 to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport—from elected City of San Diego officials and airport management, to Avfuel and Crownair Aviation. Local environmental groups have been looking forward to this day and can be proud of the City of San Diego for its effort.

