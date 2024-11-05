Airport Handling Cleared to Launch Operations at Rome Fiumicino Airport

Airport Handling S.p.A, a majority-owned subsidiary of global air and travel services provider dnata, announced that the Lazio Regional Administrative Court confirmed the full legitimacy of Aeroporti di Roma’s tender, which awarded the company a seven-year ground handling license at Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO).

An appeal from an incumbent service provider, which had temporarily delayed Airport Handling’s launch of operations at FCO, was dismissed by the court.

The court’s decision allows Airport Handling to move forward with its plans to commence its range of quality and safe ramp and passenger services at FCO in the first quarter of 2025. To support this expansion, the company committed an investment of more than €20 million in ground support equipment (GSE). More than 40 percent of the company’s fleet will be electric, with some vehicles already delivered to ensure a smooth launch of operations.

Airport Handling plans to employ more than 1,800 customer-oriented aviation professionals at FCO. The initial hires comprise the local management team, each bringing extensive expertise and experience in the Rome market.

Alberto Morosi, CEO of Airport Handling, said: “We welcome the court’s decision which reinforces the fairness of the tender process for our operating license. Throughout the legal process, we remained confident and committed to Fiumicino, continuing our investments and preparations to seamlessly begin operations as soon as possible.

“We are excited to enhance passenger experience in Rome, delivering the high standards of service and safety we are renowned for. We look forward to working closely with the airport and our customers for a successful launch.”

Airport Handling’s expansion into Rome further strengthens its position as a leading air services provider in Italy. A trusted partner of over 60 airlines, the company’s dedicated teams already handle more than 22 million passengers and 82,000 flights annually at the two Milan airports, Malpensa (MXP) and Linate (LIN).