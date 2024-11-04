Phillips 66 Aviation Unveils "Cleared for Go" at NBAA-BACE 2024

Phillips 66 Aviation wrapped up a successful week at the 2024 National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas. Held from Oct. 22-24, this premier event attracted industry leaders, innovators and aviation professionals from across the globe, all eager to explore the future of business aviation.

Hundreds of attendees stopped by the Phillips 66 Aviation booth to connect with representatives and learn why Phillips 66 Aviation is a leader in the aviation fuel industry.

“Cleared for Go” Takes Flight

At this year’s booth, the new tagline and campaign, “Cleared for Go,” took center stage with inspiring messaging and dynamic graphics that captivated attendees. Through the campaign, Phillips 66 Aviation showcased how its high-quality fuel supply, innovative marketing tools and safety programs which are designed to keep our branded fbo businesses thriving. Phillips 66 Aviation supports customers in maintaining seamless operations so they’re always cleared for go.

Fueling Connections

The booth also spotlighted the benefits of the Phillips 66 Aviation Contract Fuel program, which offers pilots and FBOs competitive fuel pricing and operational efficiencies - all without the need for cards or fuel releases. In addition, attendees explored Phillips 66 Aviation Lubricants, featuring a premium line of engine oils and hydraulic fluids designed to perform in all weather conditions, from the first flight to Time Between Overhaul (TBO).

Phillips 66 Aviation representatives also delved into the future of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply, electronic point of sale (EPOS) options currently available and in development for the branded FBO network, and shared details about Phillips 66 Aviation’s special announcement about their commitment to fuel safety.

Guests had the opportunity to meet several Phillips 66 branded FBOs Business Jet, DuPage Flight Center, Ft. Lauderdale Executive Jet Center, Gill Aviation, Texas Jet, Tri-City Aviation, and Yelvington Jet Aviation.

Each showcased their unique services, offering insights into the benefits of joining the Phillips 66 branded FBO network.

"NBAA-BACE was an incredible experience this year," said Sunny Lopez, manager, Phillips 66 Aviation. “We enjoyed showcasing what makes us a leader in aviation and connecting with so many in the industry. We’re leaving inspired and energized to build on the momentum we’ve created at the event.”

Championing the Corporate Angel Network

A standout moment of the event was Phillips 66® Aviation's presentation of a $23,460 donation to the Corporate Angel Network (CAN) on Tuesday, Oct. 22. This contribution marked Phillips 66 Aviation’s 14th year sponsoring the Corporate Angel Award, which recognizes corporations and flight departments that have shown outstanding dedication to advancing CAN’s mission. This year’s recipients included EmpireCLS, Honeywell, MassMutual and Textron Aviation.

Representatives from CAN, including the newly appointed President and CEO, Robert Stangarone, were on-site to accept the check alongside representatives from Honeywell.

Excitement at the Booth and Beyond

The excitement was palpable at the Phillips 66 booth, where visitors joined in on the fun with Phillips 66 Aviation’s new game—PlinGO, a Vegas-inspired twist on the classic Plinko game. To participate, attendees visited each kiosk within the Phillips 66 Aviation booth, collecting tags, and then competed for a range of prizes, from branded apparel and packing cubes to Apple watches, with one lucky winner walked away with a brand-new Apple MacBook.

The excitement continued off the show floor as Phillips 66 Aviation hosted an exclusive customer event at Allē Lounge on 66. Attendees savored delectable fare, enjoyed live music and engaged in lively conversations while overlooking the iconic Las Vegas Strip.