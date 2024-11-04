Strengthening Cooperation Between ASA and IATA for a Resilient Air Transport Industry

A recent momorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Airport Services Association World (ASA World) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reinforces a commitment to advancing safety, efficiency, and innovation within the air transport industry. This partnership aims to foster collaboration on key initiatives impacting global standards, safety data sharing and resource pooling to enhance sector resilience.

Fabio Gamba, ASA World director general, commented: “This is a momentous development happening between our two associations, and a milestone in our collaboration as we will now explore novel ways to offer additional value to our respective communities. It feels like air and ground, so complementary in real life, are finally formalizing this state of affairs.”

“Global standards make aviation safer, and ASA World and its members have been pivotal in helping develop the IATA ground handling standards we rely on today. By sharing data, we will be able to support this vital activity with data-driven insights and decisions. Maximizing the impact of data relies on broad contributions. We encourage ground handler participation to strengthen our collective insights,” said Nick Careen, senior vice president operations, safety and security at IATA.

ASA World and IATA collaboration includes:

Mutual recognition and industry impact - The alliance between ASA World and IATA is rooted in their shared goals for an enduring and robust air transport industry. This MoU sets a foundation for both organizations to jointly address critical industry issues, elevating mutual recognition and fostering the development of standards and regulations that support the industry at large.

Enhanced synergies in project collaborations - Through this collaboration, ASA World and IATA will bring together their expertise to address pressing issues within the industry, focusing on:

Industry analysis and standards development: Both organizations are dedicated to co-developing positions on key policies, standards, and best practices. This effort includes joint initiatives on the Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA), the IATA Airport Handling Manual (AHM), and other essential industry guidelines.

Safety and incident data sharing: The collaboration will facilitate data sharing between ASA's Safety Incident Database (SID) and IATA's Incident Data eXchange (IDX). This data integration will enable a proactive approach to safety management in both ground and cargo handling, enhancing the industry’s overall safety framework.

Coordinated communication and representation - The MoU allows for potential revenue and business opportunities, benefiting stakeholders and contributing to sustainable development in the aviation sector, including exploring the possibilities for shared events. The MoU provides both flexibility and a framework to further solidify this partnership. This cooperation represents a pivotal step in ensuring both the continuity and growth of safe, efficient, and high-quality service in the aviation industry worldwide.

The ASA World - IATA collaboration represents a proactive and unified effort to elevate standards and practices within the aviation industry, driving forward their shared vision for a safer and more efficient air transport ecosystem.