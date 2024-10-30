Assaia’s ApronAI to be Deployed at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Airport

Assaia, the leader in AI enabled turnaround management, has announced it will be deploying its ApronAI at Las Vegas International Airport (LAS).

Global specialist in defense, aerospace and security technologies, Saab, will be supplying Assaia’s solutions to LAS as an integrated part of its powerful Aerobahn Surface Management Suite, providing the airport and its operating airlines and ground handlers with greater visibility and control over their entire surface operation.

LAS is one of the busiest airports in the United States, known for its high passenger traffic, especially due to tourism. With multiple terminals and extensive domestic and international flight connections, LAS plays a crucial role in supporting the infrastructure of the region. Saab’s provision of Assaia’s solutions will enhance the efficiency of aircraft turnaround on the ramp to support the airport’s growing operational demands.

Christiaan Hen, CEO, Assaia says: “We are excited to be working with Saab to optimize operations and on-time performance at Las Vegas International Airport. Our aim is to improve operational efficiencies through real-time awareness, for example providing more efficient gate allocations and alerting stakeholders to turnaround disruptions.”

Using cameras on the ramp, Assaia’s software can monitor the efficiency and safety of operations such as fueling, catering and baggage loading. Through this, it offers real-time insights and automated alerts to stakeholders for every aspect of the turnaround process, providing complete visibility of operations across the ramp.

LAS’s deployment of Assaia’s solutions comes at a crucial time, with increasing passenger demand and no physical expansion options making it vital to maintain operational efficiency. The goal is to ensure their passengers arrive at their destinations efficiently, comfortably, and safely. With Assaia’s solutions, their constant stream of passengers can be managed with insightful decision-making.

This marks another step in Assaia’s continued expansion, highlighting its growing global presence as a leading trusted AI-based solutions provider for airports and airlines.