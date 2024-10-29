Avfuel to Expand Sustainable Aviation Fuel Access in Southeastern U.S.

Avfuel Corporation—a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services—is excited to announce its expansion of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) - having target percentages of 30 percent neat SAF and 70 percent conventional jet fuel - across the southeastern United States supplied from Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation.

This announcement came during the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention amd Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), where innovation and the advancement of sustainable technologies were prominent.

The supply agreement with Valero significantly increases Avfuel’s volume and geographic access to SAF. It will support Avfuel’s mission to continuously grow volume over the multi-year agreement. Like its existing SAF supply, Avfuel will prioritize access to business aviation operations, helping flight departments and others to use lower-carbon transportation fuels.

The neat SAF produced by Diamond Green Diesel LLC, a joint venture between a Valero affiliate and an affiliate of Darling Ingredients Inc., is produced using the HEFA SPK feedstock pathway, meaning it uses lipids—like used cooking oil—to produce the fuel, and can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 80 percent when compared to conventional jet fuel. On a blended basis, SAF can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 24% when compared to conventional jet fuel.

Avfuel is making SAF more accessible to southeastern U.S. operators—with an emphasis in Florida at the start—advancing Avfuel’s commitment to supporting the business aviation industry in growing the use of SAF. Avfuel will continue to be an industry leader in SAF supply supporting the business aviation industry in meeting its net-zero emissions goals by 2050.

Avfuel is focused on the logistics of the first truckload delivery, anticipated in the coming months. This delivery will mark a major milestone in scaling SAF distribution and adoption within the business aviation sector.

“We are thrilled to make this exciting announcement amongst our industry peers in Las Vegas, showcasing our dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “This supply agreement exemplifies the proactive approach needed to meet the industry’s sustainability goals, providing a practical, scalable solution for operators looking to reduce emissions without compromising performance.”