Aviator Announces Partnership with Icelandair at Three Airports

Aviator Airport Alliance, a full-range provider of aviation services at 15 airports across the Nordics and a family member of Avia Solutions Group, has entered a partnership with Icelandair to provide ground support for the airline's operations at Copenhagen (CPH), Stockholm Arlanda (ARN), and Göteborg (GOT) airports for the next three years.

“This is a major agreement for Aviator because Icelandair’s operations represent a significant portion of trans-Atlantic connectivity,” Casper Olhoff Dons, chief commercial officer at Aviator, said. “This is the result of the trust established from our work with the airline at Helsinki (HEL), and we are excited to build on that partnership.”

The airline expects approximately 1,350 yearly departures from CPH, 525 from ARN, and 22 from GOT. At HEL, Aviator supported nearly 380 departures during a full year.

“Aviator was selected because we expect a high volume of flights for these airports, and they have earned our trust for the task,” Ástþór Ingason, director airport operations at Icelandair, said. “Providing trans-Atlantic connectivity on our network requires reliable operations for our partners, and that's what makes Aviator a dependable choice.”

“Under the new partnership, Aviator will provide services for the Boeing 757, Boeing 737, and the newly introduced Airbus A321LR in the Icelandair fleet. These flights will offer seamless connections to Reykjavik and onward to North America,” Dons said.

Aviator's new contracts begin its ground handling services for Icelandair at ARN and GOT at the end of October, and in early November at CPH.