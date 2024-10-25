Menzies Aviation Renews Major Contracts in Australia and New Zealand

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced the successful renewal of several major contracts at seven locations across Australia and New Zealand.

The renewed contracts include an extended five-year agreement with United Airlines at Sydney Airport (SYD), Melbourne Airport (MEL) and Brisbane Airport (BNE). This will see teams at the three locations continue to provide cargo handling and warehousing services until 2029.

In New Zealand, Singaporean flag carrier, Singapore Airlines, has extended an agreement for passenger and ramp services. With a pre-existing relationship that stretches to 10 airports across the globe, Menzies will continue to manage approximately 2,000 turns per year for the next three years at Auckland Airport (AKL) and Christchurch Airport (CHC).

Alongside this, leading Australian airline, Alliance Airlines has reappointed Menzies to deliver passenger and ramp services at Perth Airport (PER) and Darwin Airport (DRW). Building on a pre-existing partnership between the pair at several locations, Menzies will oversee in excess of 6,200 flights over the course of the three-year contract.

Philipp Joeinig, group CEO, Menzies Aviation, added: “We’re delighted to have strengthened our partnerships with three major carriers at locations in Australia and New Zealand. These strategic multi-year renewals represent a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to our partners in the region. We look forward to continuing to build on our success across Australia and New Zealand.”