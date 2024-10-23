Aloysius Promoted to dnata Catering and Retail’s Regional CEO for Asia Pacific

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, announced the promotion of Hiranjan Aloysius to the position of dnata Catering and Retail’s regional chief executive officer (CEO) for Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Previously the company’s CEO for Australia, Aloysius will now lead dnata Catering and Retail’s business and operations across the broader region. His remit will cover 11 airports in Australia and Singapore, with further expansion planned. Aloysius will manage a team of 4,500 culinary professionals who prepare and uplift over 70 million quality meals, ensuring an excellent onboard dining experience on over 250,000 flights annually.

Aloysius will continue to be based in Brisbane, Australia, and report to Robin Padgett, CEO of dnata Catering and Retail.

Since joining dnata in 2005, Aloysius has been instrumental in expanding the company’s catering and retail footprint in Australia. His notable achievements include the opening of four advanced catering facilities, the smooth integration of Qantas’ catering businesses, and the successful launch of new business channels.

Padgett said: “Hiranjan’s promotion to regional CEO is very well-deserved. Over the past two decades, he has consistently delivered exceptional results, establishing dnata Catering and Retail as Australia’s leading inflight caterer. His efforts in driving business growth and enhancing customer experience have been crucial to our success. I wish Hiranjan every success in this new role.”

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 11,700 catering professionals produce over 123 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.