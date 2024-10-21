Hactl and its CEO Honored at Supply Chain Asia Awards

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals (Hactl) – Hong Kong’s largest independent cargo handler – has once again triumphed at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2024, winning three awards.

The “Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (Air Cargo Warehouse Automation)” award went to Hactl in recognition of its three recent innovation projects: Automated Service Kiosks (ASKs), Intelligent Cargo Thermal Detection System and Autonomous Electric Tractors (AETs).

Hactl’s second success was in the “Supply Chain CEO (Solutions) of the Year” category. The award focused on Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong’s pursuit of digital transformation, investments in robotics and the revolutionary Integrated Hactl Control Centre, launch of subsidiary Hacis’ E-commerce Fulfilment Centre, opening of Hactl’s best-in-class Cool Chain Complex, installation of the handling sector’s first intelligent cargo thermal detection system and attaining accreditation under all four IATA CEIV programmes. It also recognized his sustainability leadership, with initiatives including commitment to SBTi targets, and efforts to drive the long-term, sustainable development of the air cargo industry.

Hactl’s hat-trick award was “Air Cargo Terminal Operator of the Year”, recognizing its recent innovations, sustainability achievements, adoption of best practice and infrastructure investment.

The “Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (Air Cargo Warehouse Automation)” and “Air Cargo Terminal Operator of the Year” awards were presented to Hactl Executive Director - Commercial and Business Development Joanna Li and Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong at a gala dinner held in Bangkok.

Says Kwong: “We are pleased and proud to have won these awards, which endorse our ongoing major investments in the key areas of customer service, safety and sustainability.”

Kwong, who accepted the “Supply Chain CEO (Solutions) of the Year” award, says: “I am flattered to receive this award in recognition of the various initiatives I have driven since joining Hactl in 2018. But none of our resulting achievements would have been possible without the constant enthusiasm, hard work and innovative thinking of my 2,300 colleagues, of whom I am so very proud, and with whom I willingly share this honour.”

The Awards have been held since 2007 by Supply Chain Asia — a not-for-profit industry body that brings together professionals throughout the logistics and supply chain industry, to share knowledge, learn from one another and create opportunities for collaboration.