    1. Ground Handling

    Harrods Aviation Expands Pet Travel Services at London Stanstead Through New Partnership with Animal Air Care

    Oct. 21, 2024
    This partnership allows Harrods Aviation to directly facilitate the arrival of dogs, cats and ferrets into the UK by leveraging Animal Air Care’s specialized expertise in this area.
    In response to customer demand and in line with Harrods Aviation’s commitment to self-sufficiency and consistency across its bases, the company is pleased to announce its new partnership with Animal Air Care at London Stansted Airport.

    This partnership, which mirrors the procedures at the company's London Luton Airport location, allows Harrods Aviation to directly facilitate the arrival of dogs, cats, and ferrets into the United Kingdom by leveraging Animal Air Care’s specialized expertise in this area.

    Nathan Farrow, head of customer experience at Harrods Aviation, states, "We wanted to extend the great service offered by Animal Air Care at our Luton base to our customers at Stansted. Our pets are more than just animals, they're family, and having one service provider ensures a structured, simplified process with animal well-being at the forefront of our service offering."

    Jake Holliday, head of animal welfare at Animal Air Care, shares his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to bring our 25 years of experience to Harrods Aviation's clients at London Stansted Airport. This is a project we've been eager to launch, and we look forward to working with both new and existing clients and their pets."

    He adds, "Animal Air Care operates across all major London airports, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a team of over 40 dedicated animal welfare officers who specialise in the safe transportation and compliance checks of pets entering the UK. We are excited to once again partner with Harrods Aviation at Stansted, delivering a first-class customer experience to both our clients and their furry friends."

