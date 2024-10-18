PrimeFlight Aviation Services Expands Relationship with JetBlue

PrimeFlight Aviation Services, a leading provider of airport services, began providing aircraft appearance and passenger assistance services on behalf of JetBlue Airways at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“We are so pleased to continue to expand our partnership with JetBlue,” SVP of business development Sal Furnari explained. “We are particularly honored to be able to support them at JFK, their hometown airport.”

PrimeFlight began providing aircraft appearance services at JFK on Sept. 17, adding passenger assistance services on Oct. 1. These passenger assistance services include wheelchair, skycap, oversize baggage, FIS and ticket queue support. Also on Oct. 1, PrimeFlight began aircraft appearance services at FLL, adding passenger assistance services on Oct. 15.

PrimeFlight onboarded more than 850 new team members over the last 60 days to support these operations.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with PrimeFlight in both John F. Kennedy International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,” noted Ossie David Jr, senior manager of business partner management. “This collaboration will leverage the strengths of PrimeFlight to ensure that our customers are consistently benefiting.”

PrimeFlight has been providing airport services for more than 20 years and currently operates at more than 200 airports globally through its network of subsidiaries, which includes PrimeFlight GSE Maintenance, PrimeFlight Cargo, Skytanking, Garsite, Prime Appearance and others.