Pula Aviation Services FBOs Complete Gulfstream Ground Handling and Servicing Training

Pula Aviation Services is proud to announce the successful completion of Gulfstream aircraft ground handling and servicing training at its FBO facilities—ASG in Guernsey, Channel Islands and Centreline in Bristol Airport, UK.

This specialized training, provided by Gulfstream in partnership with FlightSafety International, is designed for line service technicians to enhance dispatch reliability and uphold the highest safety standards for Gulfstream aircraft and their support teams. The program covers key best practices for handling and servicing Gulfstream aircraft, including procedures for parking, fueling, towing, walkarounds, snow and ice removal, and more.

The training applies to both large-cabin Gulfstream models (G350, G450, G500, G550, G650) and mid-cabin models (G150, G200, G280), ensuring comprehensive expertise across the Gulfstream fleet.

Richard Morrison, head of FBO, commented, “We’re delighted to have our FBO teams fully certified through Gulfstream’s training program. This achievement strengthens our operational capabilities and also reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standards of safety and service to our clients. Both facilities are now primed for their next Gulfstream aircraft arriving.”

Gulfstream recognises FBOs that achieve 100-percent certification for their line technicians. Centreline’s Bristol FBO recently celebrated reaching this milestone, with Gavin Thompson and Jack McGown joining to mark the accomplishment.