Talma Peru Receives Sustained Excellence Award from the World BASC Organization

Talma Servicios Aeroportuarios, a leading airport services company in Latin America and member of the Grupo Sandoval, has received the Sustained Excellence Award from the World BASC Organization (WBO). This prestigious recognition highlights the fact that the international organization has maintained its Control and Safety Management System for 22 consecutive years.

“We are very proud to receive this important recognition from the WBO. Maintaining this certification for 22 years reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence in our airport services. This milestone demonstrates the strength and effectiveness of our Control and Safety Management System, guaranteeing the protection of each link in the supply chain," said Julian Alberto, corporate affairs manager of Talma Peru.

The award ceremony took place during the 11th BASC World Congress in Miami, USA, where crucial industry issues such as international supply chain security were discussed.

Alberto also highlighted the company's collective effort: “This achievement has been possible thanks to the dedication and professionalism of all departments involved in the certification process, year after year. Our people are the fundamental drivers of our continued growth," he added.

This award reaffirms Talma's position as a benchmark for safety, quality and efficiency in the airport services industry, marking an important milestone in its 32-year history of growth and leadership in Latin America.