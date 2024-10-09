dnata Secures Multi-Year Catering Contract with T’way Air in Rome

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has won a multi-year contract to provide quality inflight catering services to T’way Air at Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in Italy.

dnata’s highly trained teams will produce and uplift more than 80,000 meals annually, ensuring a memorable dining experience onboard the South Korean carrier’s recently launched flights between Rome and Incheon (ICN). The airline will connect the Italian capital with South Korea with three weekly services.

Nicola Citarella, chief executive officer, dnata Catering and Retail Italy, said: “We are delighted to welcome T’way Air to Rome and thank them for putting their trust in dnata’s services. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams in providing best-in-class services. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Including T’way Air, dnata provides catering and retail services in Italy to 37 airline customers at 11 airports with a team of more than 880 hospitality professionals. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata Catering & Retail teams uplifted over 12 million meals for over 140,000 flights in the country.

T’way Air is a leading low-cost airline. Based in South Korea, it has been expanding its operations rapidly across Europe. Besides Rome, it has recently commenced flights to Barcelona, Frankfurt and Paris with solid plans to further enhance air connectivity between the continent and South Korea.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.