Vienna Airport and Asiana Airlines Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Vienna Airport and Asiana Airlines are celebrating 25 years of successful partnership. Since the first cargo flight in 1999, the South Korean airline has transported more than 370,000 tons of air freight on over 6,300 flights between Vienna and Incheon – an important contribution to the economic network between Austria and South Korea.

On the occasion of this important milestone, the airport and the airline celebrated the long-standing cooperation with Sang Wook HAM, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Austria, Yun Kyu OH, Head of Cargo at Asiana Airlines, Michael Zach, Senior Vice President Ground Handling & Cargo Operations at Flughafen Wien AG and Belina Neumann, Vice President Aviation Development at Flughafen Wien AG at an evening event.

Asiana Airlines: 25 Years of Cargo Service Between Incheon and Vienna

Asiana Airlines is one of South Korea's leading airlines, headquartered in the South Korean capital Seoul and based at the nearby Incheon Airport. Its global network connects major economic centers in Asia, North America and Europe.

Thanks to its ideal geographical location and excellent handling infrastructure, the airline uses Vienna Airport as its European logistics hub. Asiana Airlines currently operates six weekly freighter flights between the Austrian capital and Incheon using Boeing 747 aircraft. Each flight carries an average of 45 tons of freight (import and export).

Vienna Airport plays an important role as a cargo transshipment point to and from Asia, especially for automotive production in Central and Eastern Europe.