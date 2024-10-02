Menzies Aviation Unveils New Uniform Collection

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has unveiled its new collection of uniforms for passenger-facing employees.

The new Front of House (FOH) collection, the first in over a decade, features a modern and functional design, and a more inclusive style guide, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to its people, safety, and sustainability. It has been created with feedback from a cross-section of global employees, putting them firmly at the centre of the design process.

Harmoniously blending elegance, comfort, and functionality, Menzies has created a professional and contemporary new look, with the recognizable Menzies ‘M’ featured throughout the collection. New breathable fabrics and a range of warm and cool layers ensure every employee is equipped to perform their best on every continent and in an increasingly changeable climate.

Employees can choose from two ranges, featuring a tailored suit, dress, skirt, two shirt styles and jackets in dark grey and turquoise tones. A clip on tie and quick release neck scarf will also be included. Additional items include a raincoat, belt, and hijab, which are all available on request.

In a groundbreaking first for the aviation services industry, the company is also introducing a new footwear policy, allowing Front of House employees to wear trainers with their uniforms. This significant change reflects Menzies’ commitment to enhancing employee wellbeing, acknowledging the importance of comfort in delivering a first-class service.

Sustainability has also played an important role in the development of the new uniform, with the collection using a high proportion of eco-friendly materials, including fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. Plastic bags used to package uniform items are being replaced with biodegradable alternatives or tissue paper to protect clothing during transportation, while all cardboard boxes used for shipping are made from recycled materials. Shipping will also be reduced by increasing local production, where feasible.

To further align with its ESG principles, Menzies is working with partners in all regions to improve the end-of-life of its existing uniform. In the UK, the company has partnered with Avena, specialists in texture recycling, to provide fully tailored collection and recycling services to all UK locations. Similar partnerships are already in place in Portugal, and discussions are ongoing for other regions.

Juliet Thomson, chief people officer, Menzies Aviation, said: “Our people are the backbone of our business, and that’s why the design of our new Front of House uniform is centered around them. Their comfort, safety and self-expression are a priority for us, and we wanted to create a uniform that our employees can take pride in and be comfortable wearing. We’re proud to offer a uniform that supports the needs of our global workforce, while also aligning with our values and commitment to safety, inclusivity, and sustainability.”

The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next 12 months, beginning in October and running until December 2025. Menzies' stations in the UK, Spain and Portugal will be among the first to transition to the new uniform.