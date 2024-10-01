Vienna Cargo Day and FlyPharma Conference at Vienna Airport in October

Two air cargo events featuring prominent participants will take place at Vienna Airport from Oct. 22-24, 2024, namely the Vienna Cargo Day and the FlyPharma Conference, will be held directly afterwards.

Following the successful launch last year, national and international industry experts will once again meet at the Vienna Airport Conference and Innovation Center, to inform themselves and exchange views about trends such as AI for the supply chain, global market developments and innovations for air cargo and pharmaceutical handling.

Vienna Cargo Day on Oct. 22, 2024

Up-to-date insights into the possibilities of using artificial intelligence for air cargo supply chains, presented by Prof. Sebastian Kummer, Head of the Institute for Transport and Logistics Management, Vienna University of Economics and Business, will be one of the highlights of the Vienna Cargo Day scheduled for 22nd of October 2024.

Sam Okpro, CEO of PRO Air Cargo Consulting, will provide an overview of the increasingly complex global developments and current challenges facing the sector, and thus a further basis for stimulating discussions. Michael Mottl, Head of Customs & Documentation at Flughafen Wien AG, will provide an overview of cargo handling operations at the airport and its future perspectives.

The Vienna Cargo Day will be opened by Ralph Rösener, manager of cargo business development at Flughafen Wien AG and Dr.

Günther Ofner, joint CEO and CFO of Flughafen Wien AG, with insights into the growing role of Vienna Airport in international developments as well as Glyn Hughes, Director General of TIACA.

FlyPharma on Oct. 23-24, 2024

From Oct. 23-24, 2024, the focus will be completely placed on the field of pharmaceutical logistics and supply chains. FlyPharma participants can expect two days of ideas and impulses on market trends, innovations, the latest legal requirements, security technologies and promoting the collaboration of various players. Furthermore, an exclusive tour of the Pharma Handling Center at Vienna Airport will be offered.

People interested in attending the Vienna Airport Cargo Day can find information and registration possibilities by using the following link: https://www.airportcity.at/cargo

People interested in attending the two-day FlyPharma Conference can find information and registration possibilities by using the following link: https://flypharmaeurope.com/tickets/

Cool handling: Competence Center for Pharmaceutical Cargo at Vienna Airport

Thanks to the Vienna Airport Pharma Handling Center (VPHC), the airport operates its own competence centre for handling temperature-sensitive air freight. This enables pharmaceutical shipments to reach their global destinations via the air cargo hub of Vienna in addition to general air cargo.

Leading cargo airlines such as Lufthansa Cargo, Emirates Cargo, Eva Air Cargo, Korean Air Cargo, Asiana, Cargolux, Turkish Cargo, Qatar Airways Cargo and Silk Way West Airlines link the airport with all important international markets. At the same time, shipments from all continents arrive in Vienna, where they are securely, quickly and reliably distributed throughout Central and Eastern Europe.