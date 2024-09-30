Menzies to Open New Cargo Facilities at Western Sydney International Airport

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, will open a new facility as part of the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) Cargo Precinct in late 2026.

The long-term lease will see Menzies operate a 22,500 sq. m. facility for the next two decades, during which time the company will specialize in handing pharmaceutical and cool chain products, e-commerce and heavy cargo from a 12,500 sq. m. warehouse.

With a state-of-the-art elevating transfer vehicle (ETV) system capable of handling over 150 main deck ULDs, local teams are expected to handle in excess of 150,000 tonnes annually.

Boasting direct airside access, multiple freighter bays adjacent to the warehouse and compatibility with autonomous vehicles and robotic solutions, this cutting-edge facility presents countless benefits to Menzies’ airline and freighter customers.

With WSI set to offer 24/7 aircraft and landside operations, the airport will provide more flexibility and substantially increased peak-time capabilities for critical supply chains. In fact, from day one, WSI’s Cargo Precinct will boost Sydney’s air cargo capacity by around 33 percent.

The Cargo Precinct’s strategic east coast location and proximity to Western Sydney’s rapidly growing industrial hubs will also provide unparallelled benefits and opportunities for farmers, manufacturers and other exporters to grow their businesses into the future.

It will provide more job opportunities as well, far beyond the 3,500 workers who are already working on site each day to bring the airport to life. Around 50 per cent of the current workforce are Western Sydney locals and about a third are learning on the job.

Beau Paine, global head of cargo, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re looking forward to 2026, when this state-of-the-art cargo facility will open as part of the new Western Sydney International Airport. This operation will enable us deliver first-class, interconnected cargo services at both of Sydney’s international airports, expanding our service offering to our airline and freighter customers. We’re excited to increase our footprint in Australia and support the country’s thriving air cargo sector.”

Simon Hickey, WSI CEO, said: “Menzies Aviation is an excellent addition to WSI’s 24/7 Cargo Precinct. Securing a world-leading service provider demonstrates the substantial opportunities this hub will provide for businesses to grow and access new markets over the years to come. The Precinct and our partners will also help generate thousands more jobs for Western Sydney locals during construction and operations, which is just another way we’re supercharging the nation’s economy and supporting resilient supply chains on which all Australians rely.”