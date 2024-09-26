SAF Coalition Commends Launch of the Bipartisan Senate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Caucus

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Coalition’s executive director, Alison Graab, issued the following statement applauding the formal establishment of the bipartisan Senate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Caucus led by Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Senator John Boozman (R-AR), and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN):

“The SAF Coalition is grateful to Senator Jerry Moran and his colleagues Senators Tammy Duckworth, John Boozman, and Amy Klobuchar for their leadership in launching the bipartisan Senate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Caucus. The formation of the SAF caucus is a positive step towards strengthening national energy security, driving economic growth, and generating quality jobs across the country through the development and deployment of SAF. We look forward to working with the caucus and other SAF advocates to enhance incentives that expand SAF production and support our nation’s energy needs.”